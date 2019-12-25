Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP Mangaluru, Dec 25 (PTI): The violent incidents during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru on December 19 was part of a pre-planned conspiracy by the Opposition parties, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and former state minister Shobha Karandlaje alleged Wednesday. Addressing reporters here, she congratulated the city police for quelling the disturbances in an effective manner.

Hundreds of video clips covering the disturbances created by the violent mob have been received from citizens, she said. She blamed the governments led by Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy for nursing organisations creating trouble.

They had withdrawn several cases registered against 1,600 "criminals" belonging to Popular Front of India (PFI) and released them, she charged. Karandlaje said it was a disturbance sponsored by the Congress and a detailed investigation was underway.

She also put the blame on former state minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader for inciting violence. Students from Kerala who had come here for education, are overstaying in hostels here and participating in protests, she alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.