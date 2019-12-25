Religious fervour marks Christmas festivities in Kashmir

The miniscule Christian population of Kashmir on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour as the devotees thronged churches for mass as special prayers were held for peace in the valley. The biggest mass in the Valley was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road in the heart of Srinagar city, where hundreds of Christians including women and children assembled to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ and held special prayers.

The church was decorated with colourful buntings and balloons and wore a festive look. Among those who prayed were tourists from different parts of the country who joined the locals on the auspicious day and prayed for peace in Kashmir and rest of the world.

Similar prayers were held at other churches in the city, at Saint Joseph's Church in north Kashmir's Baramulla, the oldest Catholic Church in Jammu and Kashmir and at the Church in the tourist resort of Gulmarg. This year, people missed 'white Christmas' as there was no snowfall ahead of the celebrations, however, early snowfall this winter ensured that the tourist resort of Gulmarg had plenty of snow. PTI MIJ RHL

