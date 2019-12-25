New collectorate in Dehradun to be named after Vajpayee

The new collectorate building to be built here under the Smart City Mission will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a function here on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary and also inaugurated the Doon Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Built under the Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 234.85 crore, the centre named 'Sadaiv Doon' will have a surveillance system that will assist in managing traffic, checking pollution levels in the city besides managing the crowds at 2021 Kumbh fair and keeping a tab on all sorts of activities at the religious congregation. Dehradun holds the 25th position in the list of the country's 100 proposed smart cities.

The chief minister said cleanliness is another area to focus on and appreciated the support the state government had got from people in putting an end to single-use plastic. The use of plastic has reduced by 75 per cent in Dehradun, he said.

He also praised the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies for producing diesel out of plastic saying it was time to convert "waste into best".

