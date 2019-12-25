Left Menu
Delhi minister inaugurates two sports complexes in Najafgarh

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-12-2019 20:24 IST
  • Created: 25-12-2019 20:24 IST
Delhi minister inaugurates two sports complexes in Najafgarh

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated two sports complexes in the national capital's Najafgarh area. According to a statement, these complexes have been developed at Mundhela Kalam and Kair in Najafgarh at a cost of Rs 147 crore.

"The sports complex at Kair, measuring 18.20 acres, has a new cricket ground, synthetic athletic track, tennis court, basketball court, swimming pool, jogging track, indoor sports facilities, including academies, residential blocks and Delhi's first FIFA-certified football field in a sports complex," it stated. The sports complex at village Mundhela Kalam has six-lane 400 meter and eight-lane 100 meter synthetic tracks and synthetic football field for which FIFA certification is likely to be issued very soon, the statement said.

"The Delhi government has initiated various schemes for promoting various sports amongst children and youth from the grassroots level, and has invested generously in sports infrastructure to provide international standard sporting facilities," the statement quoted Gahlot as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

