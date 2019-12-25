Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest: Commuters face harrowing time due to closure of Kalindi Kunj Road

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 20:33 IST
People commuting between Noida and South Delhi are facing a harrowing time due to the closure of Kalindi Kunj Road following the anti-CAA protest near Jamia Milia Islamia on Wednesday, police said. "The Kalindi Kunj stretch has been closed since December 15 due to the demonstrations. The road is still closed and we will open it once the local police would tell us to allow the vehicles pass through the road," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Southern) A K Singh said.

The Kalindi Kunj stretch and DND connect Noida to South Delhi. Due to the closure of Kalindi Kunj Road, the whole traffic load has come on the DND. "There is major traffic chaos at DND flyover. My office is in Noida and I come by car from Chattarpur daily. Earlier, it used to take me one hour to reach my house but now it takes one hour and forty minutes minimum. Reaching Barapulla has become a big task," 31-year-old Tushar Mishra said.

Narrating a similar tale, Prashant Saxena (29), who works in an MNC at Noida, said, "The jam on DND starts just after the toll tax. The distance from Noida to Barapullah flyover is around 4 km but it takes me more than half an hour to reach Barapullah flyover due to traffic jams. The situation remains the same in non-peak hours also." In the wake of Christmas celebrations, police have urged people not to drink and drive.

"We are urging people through different channels that they should not involve in drunk and drive cases. We have deployed adequate officers, especially for Christmas and New Year, to check and hefty amount of fine will be issued to the offenders," Singh told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

