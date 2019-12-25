Left Menu
Development News Edition

Festivity grips nation as jingle bells rent the air, markets turn Christmas red

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 20:45 IST
Festivity grips nation as jingle bells rent the air, markets turn Christmas red
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Yuletide spirit gripped most parts of the nation with markets turning Christmas red and homes, churches and public places illuminated, as midnight masses and resonance of carols ushered in the festival Wednesday. However, the mood was somber in Assam where intense anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests were witnessed in the run-up to the festival during which at least five people were killed.

Amid the CAA shadow, midnight prayers for peace and happiness were organized across the state. Priests in various churches said the situation and mood in the state did not enliven the spirit to celebrate the occasion with mirth and gaiety. "The holy birth of our Lord Jesus Christ has to be celebrated. But this time we are celebrating the occasion with the mere decoration of a Christmas tree and the nativity scene only," Father Thomas of a local church here said, adding that no lights have been put up for decorating the church.

Residents of various places across the state, during midnight mass on Tuesday, prayed for peace and calm said another priest in Dibrugarh. People have been acting with restraint regarding the decoration of churches, private homes, hotels and other public places and shops selling Christmas decorations and party items hardly did any business this year.

An owner of one such major shop, Manohar Lal, said, "The footfall of customers is minimal this time. Most of the goods I had ordered before CAA are lying with hardly anyone buying them". Hemanta Gogoi who also sells such decorations in Jorhat said, "I don't mind that my goods are not selling as the general mood in the state is sad because of the CAA and five persons losing their lives when violence broke out during anti-CAA protests in Guwahati."

The hotels in the state which organize various programs every year have no such plans this time. In Assam - Hindus, Muslims, Assamese, and all other communities have been living together for centuries, a resident of Guwahati, Pinaki Sen, said. "Now an attempt is being made to create a division, through CAAWe will not allow the new citizenship law to be implemented here," Sen added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the occasion, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world. "We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomized the spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

In the national capital, scores of people thronged the city's churches, popular malls, and shopping centers to celebrate Christmas. Anticipating heavy traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Tuesday released an advisory asking commuters to avoid roads with prominent churches. Special masses were held across Tamil Nadu as worshippers teemed at churches to celebrate Christmas. Brightly illuminated churches, be it the ancient Santhome Cathedral Basilica or the St Thomas Mount National Shrine welcomed the devout.

In Nagapattinam district, prayers were held after a gap of 300 years at the historic Tarangambadihouse where Bartholomeus Ziegenbalg, the German-born Danish Missionary lived. The small Christian population of Kashmir celebrated Christmas with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervor as the devotees thronged churches for masses as special prayers were held for peace in the valley.

The higher reaches of North Kashmir along the LoC basked in the festive spirit with Army jawans celebrating Christmas. 'Jingle bells jingle bells' rent the air as the temperature went down to around minus 15 degrees Celsius. In Christian-dominated Nagaland, Christians, irrespective of denominations, celebrated

the festival across the state with religious fervor and held special mass and feast. After the midnight mass which was preceded by the singing of carols, believers attired in new colorful dresses were seen attending special prayer services in various churches across the Christian majority state. This was followed by mass feasts as in other years.

K Elu Ndang, general secretary of Naga Hoho, the apex body of tribal organizations in the state, said, "We condemn the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill which is posing a grave danger to the indigenous people of the region. We feel insecure with the enactment of the CAA but it has nothing to do with Christmas," he said.

North East Indigenous Peoples Forum said the people are against the CAA. "But this is a festival break and protests against CAA will resume after Christmas and New Year celebrations". Protests against the CAA had rocked Nagaland on December 14 and a six-hour shutdown was called by Naga Students Federation.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people. Elaborate security arrangements were made in the communally sensitive Kandhamal district to ensure peaceful celebrations. Keralites celebrated Christmas with traditional fervor rejoicing the birth of Jesus Christ, with the faithful thronging churches for special prayers and midnight mass.

Braving cold weather, people from different walks of life thronged churches in various cities of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the festival. In-state capital Lucknow, Hazratganj wore a festive look with youngsters donning red Santa caps and visiting the St Joseph Cathedral and offering prayers to God. The festival was celebrated with enthusiasm across Punjab and Haryana as special prayers were held at churches across the two states including their common capital Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

NADA collects sample at Ranji Game: Delhi's Chandela, Hyderabad's Agarwal give samples

The officials of the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA checked in at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground for in-competition testing of cricketers playing the Ranji Trophy group A league game between Delhi and Hyderabad. Two representatives -- a Dope...

Rajasthan: Senior official of Mining Dept arrested for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

A senior official of the Mining Department was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh from a contractor after he applied for the release of his security and bank guarantee of Rs 20 lakh, DSP of Anti-Corruption Bur...

Gujarat: Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, one held

A man was allegedly beaten to death by the owner of a factory and its two supervisors at Ghuntu village in Morbi district of Gujarat on the suspicion of theft, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place two days...

UPDATE 1-Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails after film on 'gay Jesus'

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the headquarters of Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, weeks after the group launched a film on Netflix depicting Jesus as gay. The groups Christmas special, The Firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019