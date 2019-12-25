Shop owner killed, jewellery worth lakhs looted in UP's Varanasi

A shop owner was killed by three unidentified men who looted jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in Hukulganj area here, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Satish Chand Seth (52), a native of Kerakat in Jaunpur district.

At around 9 pm on Tuesday, three unidentified men entered Seth's shop and asked him to hand over all the jewellery, police said. Seth tried to resist the loot bid but was overpowered by the three men who killed him and later dumped his body in the backyard, they said.

The accused fled with all the jewellery in the shop, police said. Seth's body was sent for postmortem and efforts were underway to identify the accused through the CCTV footage, they added.

