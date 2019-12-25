Boy dies after being hit by horse-cart at theme restaurant in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI)Tragedy struck a family on a week-end outing to a theme restaurant here as a three-and-half year old boy died after being hit by a horse-cart used for offering rides to the customers, police said on Wednesday. The boy was walking along with his parents when the cart hit him in the play area of the sprawling restaurant at Shamshabad area here on Sunday night, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the horse-cart was allegedly ridden negligently. The cart fatally hit the boy who fell down and came under its wheels. A case has been registered against the horse-cart rider, police said adding based on the outcome of further investigation they will take a call to book the management of the restaurant..

