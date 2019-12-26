UP: Minor girl raped in Moradabad, case registered

A minor girl was allegedly raped in Moradabad on December 22, police said.

"The victim's father found her in an injured state near the airport strip. She was referred to a hospital in Meerut. The medical examination report shows that she was raped. We are investigating the case," Superintendent of Police, Moradabad City, Amit Kumar Anand, told reporters here.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, the police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act against unknown persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

