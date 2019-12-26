Anti-CAA stir: Internet services to remain suspended in Agra till Friday
Internet services will remain suspended from 8 am on Thursday till 6 pm on Friday "in anticipation of violent protests against the CAA after Juma prayers".
In an order, the district administration said that the measure is aimed at checking misinformation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Violent protests could erupt against the CAA after Friday prayers in the city, the order said. "Violent protests have been witnessed against the CAA in Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad and other districts. Regarding which rumours are being spread on social media. According to sources, some organisations can stage protests, leading to the law and order problem," Additional District Magistrate (City), Prabhakant Awasthi, said.
The suspension order, however, will not affect the baking and government network services. (ANI)
