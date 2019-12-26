Left Menu
Schools shut in Ghaziabad, Kanpur due to cold wave

All government and private schools up to class 12 have been closed for the next two days in Ghaziabad due to the severe cold wave in the region.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All government and private schools up to class 12 have been closed for the next two days in Ghaziabad due to the severe cold wave in the region. The schools were ordered to be shut as per an order issued by Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, all schools were closed today due to cold weather conditions, according to an order issued by Kanpur DM Vijay Vishwas Pant. The development comes as northern India, including national capital Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is under the grip of a severe cold wave. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

