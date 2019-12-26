Solar eclipse: Devotees take dip in Kurukshetra's Brahma Sarovar

Devotees on Thursday took a dip in Brahma Sarovar on the occasion of the solar eclipse, the last one of the decade. The solar eclipse holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse.

It is also being referred to as "ring of fire" and "Surya Grahan" in Hindi. Several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi, witnessed a solar eclipse.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees also reached the Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for a holy dip in the river and offer special prayers during the occasion. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued around 11 in the morning.

