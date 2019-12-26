Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book traces India’s tryst with world’s most precious diamonds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:13 IST
Book traces India’s tryst with world’s most precious diamonds

A new book chronicles how the world's 12 greatest diamonds that emanated from Golconda and Kollur mines in Andhra Pradesh were whisked away by Mughals, Persians, Brits, French, Turks and Russians after centuries of bloody wars, conspiracies and million-dollar deals, and now ensconced in their national treasures. Sanjay Dharwadker's "Diamond In My Palm" goes on to say that ancient India was not only like a golden sparrow but as much a mine of invaluable glittering solitaires.

Although, it is Koh-i-Noor that sits in the Tower of London and has constantly remained in the eye of storm, this historical fiction also provides intriguing details of some of other famous diamonds like the pink Darya-i-Noor (now in Tehran); the pale, flat-shaped Shah Diamond and the half egg eye shaped, blue-green Orlov Diamond (nestling in Kremlin); and the fabled Blue Diamond that Jean Baptiste Tavernier first set his eyes on in 1638, when he got an audience with Emperor Shah Jahan, and is now the Hope Diamond in the Smithsonian. "There is monumental cache of diamonds that originated in India, and after centuries of bloody wars, conspiracies, amorous affairs and million-dollar deals, were ensconced in the national treasures of various countries across the world," the author says.

An alumnus of BITS Pilani, Dharwadker worked for India's technology missions in the 1990s, and towards the end of the millennium, he moved to specialise in solutions for identity and identification as applied to national populations. Currently based in Utrecht, Netherlands, he's a consultant with the United Nations working closely with governments on identity law, policy and practices.

It was Dharwadker's decade-long stay in Johannesburg in South Africa that triggered this tome. Unlike anywhere else in the world, diamonds in India are known to be thousands of years old, hence, linked not only to history but also mythology. Mined first and foremost in India, circa 800 BC, diamonds were discovered in South Africa 2500 years later, in 1866 CE, while deposits were also found in Brazil by 1726.

South Africa's famous diamond mines in Kimberley and Cullinan and other scintillating historical nuggets come alive in the book, brought out by Stellar Publishers. Another interesting fact that the book tells is about the coinage of the catchphrase "A Diamond is forever".

The strident propagator of apartheid, Cecil John Rhodes was the first secretary of De Beers Mining when it was formed in 1880. And "A Diamond is forever" was voted the 'advertising slogan of the twentieth century'. Coined for a campaign of De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd in 1947 by Mary Frances Gerety, copywriter at America's oldest advertising agency NW Ayers & Son in Philadelphia, the catchphrase remains in perpetuity.

Not only did these luminescent stones bring together India and South Africa, but they were also connected by their colonial past. The book also tells how Ambaji Shinde of JJ School of Art in Mumbai went on to become the most celebrated diamond jewellery designer of the twentieth century, while working for the famed Harry Winston in New York.

And that the 34.65-carat shining pink Princie Diamond of Indian origin was auctioned in April 2013 for a whopping USD 39 million by Christie's, the most expensive diamond ever auctioned in America. Once owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad and auctioned at the Sotheby's in 1960, it was bought by the French luxury jewellery Van Cleef & Arpels for 46,000 pounds.

In Paris, it was christened after Sayajirao Gaekwad, nicknamed Princie, since his mother Sita Devi, second wife of the Maharaja of Baroda, loved Paris and maintained an apartment in this 'City of Light'. All these musings and enticing chronicles turn into a gripping narrative through the fortuitous meeting of a Gandhian scholar from Hyderabad and a mining engineer from Johannesburg at a Middle Eastern international airport, and romance brews.

In this trajectory of the immensely enigmatic and lucrative business of magnificent diamonds, a sinister web of desire, deceit and power entangles characters who inhabit the richly evoked social worlds of global cities, from Johannesburg, Antwerp, New York to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Dharwadker says his novel is about India, its journey in time and its unparalleled spiritual past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

Two Class 12 students, who were taken into police custody for allegedly circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, have been granted bail, officials said on Thursday. The students, aged 16 years...

Bengaluru: Anti-superstition protest against belief of not eating during Solar Eclipse

Anti-superstition protest was held here on Thursday by a group of intellectuals against the belief of not eating at the time of Solar Eclipse. An activist named N Murthy protesting at Bengalurus Town Hall said, Superstitions like dont go ou...

Pastel-pop, ice creams and all things pink: The Museum of Ice Cream sets shop in New York

What happens when ice cream, pastel pop art and a swimming pool filled with jimmies are put under the same roof To know the answer, better check out the Museum of Ice-cream that has permanently set shop in New Yorks SoHo area after successf...

Fedco ties up with Power Sector Skill Council to train industry workforce

Feedback Energy Distribution Company Fedco on Thursday said that it has partnered with Power Sector Skill Council PSSC for skill development across the country in a bid to meet the current and future skills needs of the power industry. Fedc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019