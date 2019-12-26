Cambodian national held with wild boar teeth at Bengaluru airport

A Cambodian national has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the airport here for allegedly carrying illegal wildlife parts, officials said on Thursday. Three wild boar teeth were recovered from the baggage of Sopheap Chan on Wednesday at the Kempegowda International Airport, they said.

The passenger, bound for Varanasi, holds a Cambodian passport, they said. As the traveller could not produce documents or valid reasons for carrying the wildlife items, he was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel for further probe.

