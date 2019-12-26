UP Shia Central Waqf Board favours NRC implementation
Favouring implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Thursday said Indian Muslims do not have any threat from it. "Hindustani Muslims do not have any threat from NRC. It should be implemented in the country. The real matter is of identification of intruders, who are real threat to the
country," UPSCWB Chairman Waseem Rizvi said. "The intruders are vote bank for the TMC and the SP. The Congress is making voter identity cards of intruders from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. If NRC is implemented their real face will come to the fore," he said.
His statement comes amid raging protests across the country against the proposed implementation of NRC and controversial amendments to the citizenship law. The NRC was conducted in Assam to identify genuine Indian citizens living in the state since March 24, 1971, or before, and also illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the state's final NRC published on August 30.
Rizvi said while Hindus from other countries have come to India due to atrocities, Muslims have come for their "personal gains or for harming India". Only Indian Muslims are Hindustani and rest are intruders and should leave the country, he asserted.
Referring to the recent clashes during anti-CAA protests, he said these were part of a "conspiracy".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NRC
- Muslims
- Waseem Rizvi
- Indian
- Afghanistan
- UPSCWB
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Congress
- Assam
- Hindus
- Bangladeshi
ALSO READ
US blacklists Pakistani police officer over human rights violations
US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system
Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill: Sources quote PM Modi as saying at BJP meet.
Pakistan invites Bangladesh to play pink ball Test at Karachi in January
Cricket-Sri Lanka bat as test cricket returns to Pakistan