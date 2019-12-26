Kashmiri migrants take out pro-CAA rally in Jammu

Hundreds of Kashmiri migrants, including Muslims, took out a rally in support of the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC here on Thursday. Led by Jagti migrant camp president P N Bhat, they asked Muslims not to "fall into the trap of political parties" and raised pro-CAA and NRC slogans.

Carrying Tricolours and placards, they demanded the implementation of the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens in the country. "We fully support the CAA and NRC. Minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh living in Indian for decades are getting citizenship. What problem any Indian could have. We welcome it," Bhat told reporters here.

He said the Kashmiri Pandits, who had been living as refugees following the exodus from Kashmir in the wake of terrorism, could feel the pain of the minorities in the Muslim-majority countries. He said the citizenship rights to those from the Muslims countries should have been given by the previous Congress regimes but they failed to do so.

"If we are living as refugees in this country for 30 years, what can be the fate of the minorities from these three countries living here," Bhat asked. Another Kashmiri migrant, Abdul Khaliq, said there was nothing against Indian Muslims in the CAA and the NRC.

He accused political parties of misleading Muslims. The Congress was using Muslims for vested interests, he said, adding that a Pakistani Muslim woman, who was married to a residents of Poonch for several decades, was granted citizenship by the BJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

