Congress accuses AAP government of extending undue benefits to discoms

The Delhi Congress claimed on Thursday that the AAP government extended undue benefits to discoms and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

"The power subsidy should have gone to the consumers directly. Instead, it is going to the discoms," Delhi Congress president Shubhash Chopra alleged.

"We demand a CBI inquiry into it... We also promise that if the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we will transfer the subsidy directly into the bank accounts of consumers," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.