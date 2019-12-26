Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elgar case: Cops to seek FBI help to recover hard disk data

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:21 IST
Elgar case: Cops to seek FBI help to recover hard disk data

Pune Police have decided to seek help from FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the US, to retrieve data from a damaged hard disk seized from the house of Telugu poet Varavara Rao arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case,an official said on Thursday. The hard disk, seized from Rao's house during a raid in August 2018, was earlier sent to four forensic laboratories which failed to recover any data.

It was first sent to a Pune-based laboratory, where experts could not retrieve the data, an official associated with the probe said. The hard disk was later sent to the Mumbai-based Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, but experts there could not open it.

Similar attempts were tried at Gujarat and Hyderabad based forensic labs, but no data could be recovered, he said. "Since labs of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are much advanced, the decision to send the hard disk there has been taken and necessary approvals have been given by the Union Home Ministry," the official said.

The prosecution recently submitted a draft chargesheet against 19 accused, including nine activists, who have already been arrested in connection with the case. The nine Left-leaning activists arrested by the Pune Police in the case are - Varavara Rao, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj.

According to Pune Police, the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 was supported by Maoists, and some inflammatory speeches made at the event led to caste violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial in the district the next day. Conspiracy to "assassinate" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "overthrow" the government, besides "waging war" against the Government of India, are among the charges brought against all the 19 accused by the prosecution in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates

Libyas internationally recognised government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday. Eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been ...

China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills

China, Russia, and Iran will hold joint naval drills starting Friday in the Gulf of Oman, Beijing said, at a time of heightened tensions since the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran. Set to take place from December 27 to 3...

Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra on December 30

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers will take place on December 30, Congress sources said on Thursday. As many as 36 ministers could take oath on that day, sources added. Currently the Uddhav Thackeray-led ca...

Man held for Uber cab theft in Maharashtra

Police claimed to have solved the case of theft of a car belonging to cab aggregator Uber with the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Maharashtras Thane district. The Shil-Daighar police in Mumbra township here received a complaint on Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019