2 held for pushing woman, brother off scooter, teasing her Rameswaram, Dec 26 (PTI): Two persons were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly threatening and teasing a 21-year- old woman who was riding a scooter withher brother, police said. Regina and her brother were on their way to church when the two-member gang threatened her with a knife and abused her, the police said.

The duo had allegedly misbehaved her after pushing her and her brother off the vehicle, they said. Both were injured and hospitalised, the police said.

A case has been registered and the duo arrested, they said adding that further investigations have begun..

