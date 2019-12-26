J&K: 2 missing women rescued

Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, were rescued on Thursday, police said. Thirty-seven-year-old Bindia Sambayal was found in Hiranagar by a police team, they said.

The married woman had been missing since November 11, they added. In a separate incident, a woman, whose missing report was lodged at Police Post Chadwal by a man named Bhagwan Singh from Marheen tehsil was rescued from Katra in Reasi district, they said.

The woman was reunited with her family after necessary legal formalities, they added.

