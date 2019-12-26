Left Menu
Haryana Police urges people to share information about drug-peddlers at toll-free number

In order to effectively curb the menace of drugs in the state, the Haryana police have urged people to share information about the drug-peddlers at the toll-free number 1800-180-1314.

  Chandigarh (Haryana)
  Updated: 26-12-2019 21:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In order to effectively curb the menace of drugs in the state, the Haryana police have urged people to share information about the drug-peddlers at the toll-free number 1800-180-1314. "Any person who has any information regarding the drug supply network or others can share it with the Police. In addition, information can also be given on mobile number 7087089947 and landline number 01733-253023," said a spokesperson of Haryana police.

He said that valuable information regarding drug supply network can also be provided at email sectt-drugs.pol@hry.gov.in of Interstate Drug Secretariat. "The informer identity would be kept confidential. Besides, a suitable reward would also be given for providing accurate and concrete information," the spokesperson added.

Haryana Police has urged the people to come forward 'fearlessly' and share information about drug peddling on the aforesaid contacts and email. (ANI)

