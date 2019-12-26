Delhi: Five arrested for running fake currency racket

Five persons were arrested for allegedly running a counterfeit currency racket in Delhi and other parts of the country, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Tabrez Ahmed (38), Shoaib Malik (28), Raghuraj Singh (52), Danish Malik (28) and Unwan Ansari (40), were arrested on December 20 and 23, they said.

Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to more than Rs 1 crore in denominations of Rs 2,000, 500, 100 and 50; 1,675 US currency notes in the denomination of USD 100 were recovered from their possession, the police said. On December 20, specific inputs were received that FICN would be delivered in Laxmi Nagar. A trap was laid and three persons were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said.

An amount of around Rs 3 lakh was recovered from them, he said. During the investigation, it was found that they were exchanging FICN with original currency notes for a commission of Rs 20 for every Rs 100, he added.

On Shoaib's instance, two more accused, Danish and Unwan, were arrested on December 23, the DCP said. A printer, butter paper and FICN amounting to Rs 10,000 were recovered from Danish's house, Kushwaha said.

At Unwan's instance, FICN amounting to Rs 51,76,500, two country-made pistols and four cartridges were recovered from his house, he said. "Danish used to design the FICN while Unwan, a commerce graduate, used his academic skills to cheat people by showing the FICN in large amounts. He had a Bitcoin wallet and duped people on the pretext of encashing the Bitcoin money. Tabrez is the main conspirator and planner of this FICN racket," Kushwaha said.

Shoaib used to manage the logistics and arranged places for designing and printing of the FICN, he said.

