Andhra Pradesh: Farmer tries self-immolation to protest against 3 capitals proposal

A farmer tried to commit suicide at Penumaka village here on Thursday during the protests against the government's proposal to form three capitals in the state.

  Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  Updated: 26-12-2019 21:07 IST
A view of ongoing protest in Andhra Pradesh against three capitals proposal of the state government.. Image Credit: ANI

A farmer tried to commit suicide at Penumaka village here on Thursday during the protests against the government's proposal to form three capitals in the state. Police intervened timely and rescued the farmer -- Ramesh Kumar. He tried self-immolation by pouring petrol on himself, confirmed Tadepalli police officials.

Ramesh said that he was upset over the government's proposed decision to shift from the state capital from Amaravati. "I gave four acres of land for Amaravati. I want the capital to be kept at Amaravati only. I am unable to bear the tension this government is creating. So, I wanted to die," said he.

Tension has been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the purpose of 'decentralised development.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

