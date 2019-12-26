Maharashtra: 15-yr-old girl commits suicide in hostel room

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room. The body was recovered on Thursday. The incident took place at a girls hostel located in a village near Dhule.

The deceased is identified as Priyanka, class 10 student. Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

