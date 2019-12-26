Left Menu
Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: TMC to shift Axis Bank accounts

  • Thane
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:26 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:23 IST
Representative Image

The Shiv Sena-ruled ThaneMunicipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary account from Axis Bank to a nationalized bank, a civic official said

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting on Thursday, directed officials to shift the accounts from Axis Bank to nationalized bank, the official said

The development follows a war of words on social media between the Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis - wife of formerChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - who holds a senior position at the Axis Bank.

