Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: TMC to shift Axis Bank accounts
The Shiv Sena-ruled ThaneMunicipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary account from Axis Bank to a nationalized bank, a civic official said
Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting on Thursday, directed officials to shift the accounts from Axis Bank to nationalized bank, the official said
The development follows a war of words on social media between the Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis - wife of formerChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - who holds a senior position at the Axis Bank.
