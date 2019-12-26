3 road workers fatally knocked by lorry

Three road workers were killed after they were hit bya lorrynear here on Thursday, police said. The three were engaged in road work when the accident happened, the police said.

The lorry went out of control and knocked down Gandhi, Dharasekar and Vijayakumar before coming to a halt, they said. All of them died on the way to hospital.

Police have registered a case, and are looking for the driver who escaped from the spot..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.