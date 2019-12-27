Maha: Headmaster held for molesting 14-year-old student

The headmaster of a private school in Bhiwandi taluka here has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student for over a fortnight, police said on Friday. The district rural police arrested Pramod Nayak on Thursday and charged him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bhiwandi taluka police station SHO said.

Nayak, a headmaster of a private school at Shelar in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi taluka, allegedly called the Class 10 student to his cabin and made advances at her, the official said. The abuse went on for over a fortnight, he said, adding that the girl finally confided in her mother on Thursday, following which the parents along with a few others beat up the accused and handed him over to the police..

