UP STF arrests mastermind behind Jaunpur private bank loot

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested the "mastermind" of a gang allegedly involved in bank loots in Gujarat and UP from Jaunpur district, it said. Based on a tip-off, Sachin Bind was arrested by the STF team from Machhlishahr in Jaunpur district on Wednesday, an STF statement issued here on Friday said.

Bind and his gang were allegedly involved in looting a private bank in Jaunpur on November 16. Earlier in February, he had also looted Rs 45 lakh after shooting a man inside a bank in Gandhinagar (Gujarat), it stated. Over a dozen criminal cases including attempt to murder, loot and others are pending against Bind, according to the statement.

Police are trying to elicit more information from him about his gang, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

