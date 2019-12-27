Maha: Thane Sena MLA to adopt abandoned leopard cub

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday said he plans to adopt the leopard cub which was found abandoned at Yeoor Hills in Maharashtra's Thane district a few weeks ago. In an official release, the MLA from Thane's Ovla- Majiwada constituency stated that the leopard cub is presently in the care of medical officers at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), in the western suburb of Borivali.

He will officially adopt the cub on December 28, to mark the birthday of his son, Yuva Sena secretary and city corporator Purvesh Sarnaik, the Sena leader said. The father-son duo will visit the national park on Saturday and complete all the necessary formalities, the release stated.

On December 4, the newborn leopard was rescued from an open gym at Yeoor Hills and was placed in the care of SGNP, after attempts to trace its mother failed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.