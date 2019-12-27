U'khand Assembly special session on Jan 7 to pass bill to extend SC/ST quota in legislatures

The Uttarakhand Assembly will convene a one-day special session on January 7 to pass a Constitution amendment bill extending reservation to members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in legislatures by another 10 years. Assembly Speaker Premchand Agrawal said the Lok Sabha unanimously passed a Constitution amendment bill to this effect earlier this month and every state assembly has to pass the legislation before the president gives his assent to it.

The notification regarding the special session of the state assembly has already been issued, he said. Reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), given for past 70 years in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is due to end on January 25, 2020.

