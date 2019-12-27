Entry, exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station closed

Entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed and trains will not halt at the station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. "Entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.

Earlier today, security was beefed up and patrolling has been intensified across north-east Delhi to avoid any untoward incident ahead or after the Friday prayers. The precautions have been taken after a massive protest had broken out in the Jama Masjid area in Delhi against the amended citizenship Act last week following the Friday prayers. (ANI)

