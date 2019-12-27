Woman falls from train, injured in UP's Bareilly

A woman got injured when she allegedly fell from a train in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday when a woman, said to be around 27 years old, was travelling to Lucknow on the Kashi Vishwanath Express, they said.

The woman was found lying injured near Pitambara station here and some passersby informed the police, which took her to the hospital. Government Railway Police (GRP) Bareilly in-charge Kishan Avatar said police is probing the matter.

"An FIR will be registered if any complaint is given by the woman," he said. Community Health Centre (Faridpur) in-charge Dr Basit Ali said the woman received six stitches on her head and later left with her relatives at 10 pm.

Sections of the media had reported that the woman was thrown out of the train when she resisted "harassment attempts" by some persons but the police, however, did not confirm these reports.

