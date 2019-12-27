Left Menu
Development News Edition

At minus 15 deg Celsius, Keylong coldest in Himachal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:43 IST
At minus 15 deg Celsius, Keylong coldest in Himachal

Kufri, Manali, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Kalpa shivered below sub zero temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 15 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. The MeT office has predicted snowfall in middle and high hills of the state from December 31 to January 2.

Low visibility due to moderate fog was observed in parts of Una and Mandi districts, it said. The weather remained dry and cold in the state on Friday with the minimum temperature settled 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal in the last 24 hours, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, while Sundernagar, Kufri, Solan, Manali, Bhuntar and Manali shivered at minus 2.2, minus 1.6, minus 1.4, minus 1.3 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said. He said the minimum temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was 3.8 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The highest temperature was recorded in Solan at 19 degrees Celsius. Isolated places in the middle and high hills in the state are likely to receive rain and snowfall between December 31 and January 2, the MeT official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Greek 'sinners' party scrapped after threats

Athens, Dec 27 AFP A party for sinners in a southern Greek town was cancelled this week after a poster depicting Jesus Christ with earrings and makeup sparked death threats, organisers said. The Christmas Eve party in a bar in the port town...

People protest outside Jama Masjid against citizenship law

Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi after the Friday prayers and protested peacefully against the amended citizenship law, a week after violent protests rocked the neighbourhood on t...

Travel to be more technologically-advanced in coming decade: Survey

Travel will become more and more sustainable and technologically-advanced in the coming decade and the modern-day travellers will look for enhanced services while experiencing the world, says a survey. The online survey, conducted during Au...

UPDATE 1-EU may need to extend deadline for trade talks with UK - von der Leyen

The European Union may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Friday.Von der Leyen said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019