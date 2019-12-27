Trial run of double-stack freight train conducted on Rewari-Madar section of WDFC

A trial run of a double-stack freight train on the newly built 306-km-long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) was conducted on Friday, a statement from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) said. The section between Madar (Ajmer) in Rajasthan and Kishangarh (Rewari) in Haryana contains 16 major bridges and viaduct, 270 minor bridges, four rail flyovers, 19 road overbridges and 178 road under bridges eliminating 148 level crossings.

Double-stack rail transport is a form of intermodal freight transport where railroad cars carry two layers of intermodal containers. There are nine newly built DFC stations in the section -- six crossing stations and three junction stations.

The total cost of work on the section is Rs 3,918 crore, excluding land. "The DFCCIL will run freight trains at the maximum speed of 100 Kmph hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian Railway tracks whereas the average speed of freight trains will also be increased from existing speed of 26 kmph on Indian Railways lines to 70 kmph on Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC)," the statement said.

The opening of the stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari, Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas, it said.

