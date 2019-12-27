3 students missing from Haryana's Jhajjar rescued

Three students, who had gone missing in Jhajjar town in Haryana, were rescued, police said on Friday. Two girls and a boy had gone missing in Jhajjar on December 25 and 26 respectively, they said.

The parents of the girls filed a complaint with police in Jhajjar that their daughters had gone missing, a Haryana Police spokesman said here. "The girls had gone to a coaching centre in the evening on December 25 but did not return home," he added.

Similarly, a boy studying in Class 8 went out for a morning walk on December 26 and did not return, the spokesman said. After getting information, police swung into action and launched a special search drive to trace out the missing students, he said in a statement.

Based on intelligence and other inputs, police traced the missing boy to his maternal uncle's house in the Nangloi area in Delhi, while the missing girls were traced from the Jhajjar area, the spokesman said. Both the girls had left their homes on their own due to domestic reasons and the boy because of his studies, he added.

