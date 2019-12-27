Police rescue girl abducted by youth

A girl allegedly abducted by a youth was rescued by police from a guest house in the Anandapur area of the city, a police officer said on Friday. The girl, a resident of Bijpur in North 24 Parganas district and a first-year student of a college alleged that she was abducted by the youth, also a student of the same college on Thursday evening, the officer said.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the youth offered her a lift on Thursday evening after college. He forced her to gulp a spurious liquor after which she was sexually molested and confined at a guest house in Anandapur area. She somehow managed to call the police helpline using her mobile phone, an officer of the Anandapur police station said. Tracking the girl's mobile phone tower location, police rescued her from the guest house at around 11.35 pm on Thursday, the officer said.

The girl has been sent for medical test to confirm whether there was any sexual assault on her or not, the officer added. "We have arrested the youth and started an investigation into the matter," he said.

There are certain discrepancies in the girl's statements and that is also being probed, the officer added. PTI SCH RG RG.

