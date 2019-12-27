Left Menu
Development News Edition

2019-20 safest for train passengers, no deaths in accidents so far

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 20:07 IST
2019-20 safest for train passengers, no deaths in accidents so far

The Indian Railways has recorded zero passenger deaths in rail accidents in FY 2019-20 so far, making it the national transporter's safest year in history, according to official data. The railways recorded 16 deaths in 2018-19, 28 the previous fiscal, and 195 in 2016-17.

While between 1990-1995, an average of over 500 accidents took place every year with around 2,400 deaths and 4,300 injured in those five years; between 2013-2018, an average of around 110 accidents took place every year which killed around 990 people and injured about 1,500 people, according to data available with PTI. Railway train accidents (consequential) includes collision, derailment, fire, level crossing accidents and other miscellaneous accidents. While calculating the casualty

due to a train accident, the number of persons killed are taken into account. The casualty is further categorised into death of railway passenger, railway staff and others. The railways does not count run-over casualties as deaths in railway accidents.

The Railways has steadily improved its accident figures. While in 2017-2018, till March, there were 73 accidents, the first time the railways achieved a two-digit accident figure, the figure between April and December 15 in 2018 was 45. In 2014-15, there were 50 accidents at unmanned level crossings, in 2015-16, it was 20, in 2016-17, it was 10, in 2017-18, three, in 2018-19, 3 and zero in 2019-20.

The number of injured in these accidents have also come down over the years. In 2016-17, 365 people were injured in various train accidents including the derailment of 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express on December 28, 2016, in which 44 were injured. This was also the year when the Hirakhand Express derailed injuring 68. In 2017-18, 195 people were injured, with a major accident in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh where 97 people were injured and 23 were killed when the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed. In 2018-2019, 106 were injured.

It was also during this period that 59 people were killed and about 100 were injured when a train ran into a crowd of spectators who were standing on the tracks watching the Dusshera festival in Amritsar. The railways, however, maintained that this incident did not come under the umbrella of train accidents as the spectators were "encroaching" upon railway property. In 2019-20, there were no accidents involving passenger trains, but some derailments of goods trains have occurred so far. While 33 passengers were injured in during this period, except the deaths of a few employees, no passenger deaths were reported.

Some of the rail accidents that occurred this year included the derailment of 11 coaches of the Seemanchal Express, the derailment of the Chhapra-Surat Tapti Ganga Express, fire in the Hyderabad Deccan-New Delhi Telangana Express Pantry Car and an accident involving two trains which collided with each other in Telangana in which 16 passengers were injured and motorman was killed. The railways said they had been able to achieve zero deaths on tracks in 2019 because of a slew of measures undertaken over the last year.

This included mega blocks for maintenance, use of modern machines in maintenance, removal of all unmanned level crossings, replacement of ICF coaches with LHB coaches, track renewal and signalling modernisation and more delegation of power to field level officers. While 156 ICF coaches were replaced with LHB coaches from April to November 2019, 92 were replaced in FY 2018-2019.

The railways also took major six-hour blocks for maintenance during 2019-2020 -- from April to November 153 such blocks were completed while 45 are underway. In 2018-2019, 183 blocks were taken for maintenance purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 11-Twelve dead as plane crashes after take-off in Kazakhstan

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a plane with nearly 100 passengers and crew on board crashed soon after take-off in Kazakhstan on Friday. The Bek Air Fokker 100 got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, the Cen...

1,246 people arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests: UP Police

A total of 1,246 people have been arrested in connection with the violence which erupted across the state in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, police said on Friday. 1,246 people have been arrested in conne...

Delhi U-23 players under scanner for alleged misbehaviour with female hotel staff in Kolkata

Two Delhi U-23 players Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja were on Friday sent home by the Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA for allegedly misbehaving with a female employee of a Kolkata hotel on the eve of their CK Nayudu Trophy matc...

Steeply falling revenue risks fiscal parameters, warns RBI

The Reserve Bank has flagged falling government revenue as a threat to the overall fiscal numbers -- with tax and non-tax revenues lagging way behind targets -- saying this along with weaker private consumption and investment could prove to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019