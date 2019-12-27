Man killed in accidental firing in Delhi's Rohini

A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly after his friend accidentally fired at him in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Ashish, was a resident of Nizampur Village, they said.

The friend, identified as Gaurav (22), was arrested on Thursday from Bahadurgarh area, a senior police officer said. According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening.

Police got information from Brahm Shakti hospital regarding a person who died from a gunshot injury in the chest, the officer said. "During preliminary investigation, it was found that Arman, Pradeep, Gaurav, Sahil and Ashish were smoking hookah. Gaurav, who was having a weapon, accidently fired z a shot which hit Ashish. Later, they took him to Brahm Shakti Hospital where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said, adding that they left Ashish at hospital and fled.

Gaurav was arrested on Thursday from Bahardurgarh, police said, adding it is being investigated whether the firing was accidental or not.

