Das to attend Soren's swearing-in-ceremony

Jharkhand caretaker Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of new chief minister Hemant Soren on December 29. Soren called Das over the phone and invited him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

"The chief minister-designate, Hemant Soren, has called over the phone to caretaker chief minister Raghubar Das and invited him to participate in his swearing-in ceremony. Das will attend the ceremony," a press note issued by Das said here.

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine had bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1) in the state's 81-member assembly. PTI PVR RG RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.