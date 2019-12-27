Das to attend Soren's swearing-in-ceremony
Jharkhand caretaker Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of new chief minister Hemant Soren on December 29. Soren called Das over the phone and invited him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.
"The chief minister-designate, Hemant Soren, has called over the phone to caretaker chief minister Raghubar Das and invited him to participate in his swearing-in ceremony. Das will attend the ceremony," a press note issued by Das said here.
The JMM-Congress-RJD combine had bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1) in the state's 81-member assembly. PTI PVR RG RG RG.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Raghubar Das
- Hemant Soren
- Jharkhand
- Congress
- RJD
ALSO READ
JMM leader Hemant Soren thinks he can become Jharkhand chief
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, who led JMM-Cong alliance, for win in Jharkhand.
Saffron-clad unmarried men are rapists: Hemant Soren
Bow to the verdict given by people of Jharkhand: Raghubar Das
Jharkhand election results: Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi leading