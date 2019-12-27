Mumbai: Fire in Saki Naka godowns, no injuries reported

A huge fire broke out in godowns in Khairani area of Saki Naka suburb in the metropolis on Friday evening, and efforts were on to douse it, an official said. There are no reports of injuries to anyone as yet in the fire that broke out at 5:20pm in 30-35 galas of Ashapura Compound containing chemicals, the official said.

"Nine fire engines, nine jetties, one water tanker, two quick response vehicles along with scores of firefighters are at the spot to douse the blaze," he added. Foam tenders from oil companies and Mumbai Port Trust have been requisitioned, an official said, adding that black smoke billowing from the site was visible from kilometres away..

