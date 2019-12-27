'Jilted' man kills lover, himself Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI): A 40-year-old man on Friday killed his girlfriend by setting her ablaze and later set himself afire, with both succumbing to burns in a hospital, police said. The incident happened in Agganoor village of Vikarabad district in Telangana, the police said.

The two were in love after the woman got divorced about two years ago. After that, she came to her parental village and was living with her parents. As days went by, she started avoiding the accused, they said. On Friday morning, the jilted man went to her residence with a bottle of petrol, poured it on her and lit her up, a police official said.

Later, he doused himself with fuel and set himself ablaze. Both the injured died while undergoing treatment in a Government hospital here, the official said. The woman's parents also sustained burns while trying to save her, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

