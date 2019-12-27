JE held for taking bribe in Delhi

A Junior Engineer of the Delhi Jal Board was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 36,000 from a private firm manager, officials said on Friday. According to the Anti-Corruption Branch, Auragzaib Khan, a plant manager of the private firm made a complaint on Thursday alleging that a JE posted at DJB's Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant had demanded a bribe for clearance of his company's bills.

Thereafter, a team laid a trap and arrested the JE from his office at Keshopur while he was taking the bribe from the complainant, an ACB official said. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of accused, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

