Schools, colleges to be closed due to cold wave in Baghpat

All schools and colleges will be closed on December 28 due to cold wave conditions here.

Baghpat District Magistrate (DM) Shakuntala Gautam gave the order for closure of all schools and colleges.

Dense fog at isolated pockets is very likely to prevail over the national capital and its adjoining areas during the next three days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier today. (ANI)

