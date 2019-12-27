Niranjan Sahu to be new RDC, Northern Division

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the Odisha government on Friday appointed Niranjan Sahu as the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Northern Division. Sahu, a 2004 batch IAS officer presently working as the Labour Commissioner, will replace Temjenwapang Ao, RDC, Southern Range, who was holding additional charge of RDC, Northern Division, a notification by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA & PG) Department said.

Prasanta Kumar Senapati IG, Registration, Cuttack, has been appointed as director, OBC, SC & ST Development and MBC and MW (Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare), it said. Susanta Mohapatra additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, is appointed as director of Estates and additional secretary, General Administration & Pension and Grievances department while V Jaya Kumar appointed as director, AYUSH.

Noonsavath Thirumala Naik director Fisheries has been appointed as the new Labour Commissioner in place of Niranjan Sahu. Aboli Sunil Naravane ADM, Mayurbhanj is posted as ADM, Rourkela with additional charge of vice-chairman, Rourkela Development Authority, the notification added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.