2 college students die as bike hits lorry
Two engineering collegestudents were killed in a road accident on the outskirts ofGudlavalleru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday,police said J Phanikumar and K Bunny, into their second year at theGudlavalleru Engineering College, were riding a motorcyclefrom college when the vehicle collided with a lorry goingtowards Gudiwada town, the police said
Phanikumar died on the spot while Bunny succumbed toinjuries on the way to hospital, said a police official
A case has been registered and investigation is on, theofficial added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
