2 college students die as bike hits lorry

Two engineering collegestudents were killed in a road accident on the outskirts ofGudlavalleru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday,police said J Phanikumar and K Bunny, into their second year at theGudlavalleru Engineering College, were riding a motorcyclefrom college when the vehicle collided with a lorry goingtowards Gudiwada town, the police said

Phanikumar died on the spot while Bunny succumbed toinjuries on the way to hospital, said a police official

A case has been registered and investigation is on, theofficial added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.