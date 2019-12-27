VHP 'baithak' inaugurated in Mangaluru

The international baithak (session) of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was inaugurated by Dharmasthala dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) D Veerendra Heggade at Sanghanikethan here on Friday. Addressing the gathering, Heggade said the consoling news for Hindus was that the Ayodhya issue has been resolved and the construction of Ram temple would begin soon.

He said around 640 saints from Ayodhya would visit Dharmasthala within seven days. Ayodhya is recognised as the place for saints and in the coming days, it should become a centre for devotional activities with international recognition, he said. He said the Dharmasthala temple had undertaken cleanliness drive under Grameena Vikas Yojana.

VHP working president M B Puranik welcomed the gathering. Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji from Pejawar mutt, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiva Kokaje, its working president Alok Kumar, its international working president Ashok Kumar Chowdary and others were also present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

