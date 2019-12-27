RSS, CPI(M)-DYFI workers clash in Kerala

Workers of the RSS and and ruling CPI(M)-DYFI workers clashed at Neeleswaram in this northern district in Kerala during a 'route march' taken out by the Sangh on Friday, police said. Police said they fired teargas shells and dispersed the trouble makers, adding the rally did not have proper permission.

The incident occurred as the CPI-M and the party's youth wing -- Democratic Youth Federation of India -- workers allegedly blocked the route march when it was circling a bus stand. But police intervened and removed them. The march, organised by RSS as part of their week-long convention, continued.

However, as the march reached near the convention ground, trouble broke out again between RSS and CPI-M and DYFI workerse and both sides hurled stones at each other, prompting the police to intervene again and use teargas, police said. Cases have been registered against 100 RSS workers and 25 CPI-M and DYFI cadres, they said but did not give details about any injury to the workers of both the groups.

Police, however, said five of their personnel were injured in alleged attack by some RSS workers. "Police was attacked by RSS workers with sticks causing injuries to five personnel," a local police official said adding the march was taken out without permission..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.