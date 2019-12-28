Delhi Police constable shoots himself dead with service revolver

A Delhi Police constable shot himself dead in Dhaula Kuan area in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Constable identified as Parun Tyagi shot himself dead with his service revolver at around 12:30 am.

The reason behind his death is not known yet. The police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

