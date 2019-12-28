Delhi: Youth shot dead in Bawana

During a tussle, a youth was allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rahul and is a resident of Bawana area, where the incident took place.

The police are making efforts to nab the accused. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

