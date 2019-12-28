2 dead, 12 injured after vehicles pile up in Rewari due to fog
Two people lost their lives while around 12 sustained injuries on Saturday morning as dense fog resulted in a pile-up of several vehicles at a crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
Two people lost their lives while around 12 sustained injuries on Saturday morning as dense fog resulted in a pile-up of several vehicles at a crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The accident occurred at Saban chowk on National Highway 8 that connects Delhi and Jaipur.
The two deceased persons have not been identified yet. Their bodies have been kept in a mortuary in Bawal. Police got the injured persons admitted in a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
"A traffic jam has been caused due to the vehicles piling up. The police and administration are getting the damaged vehicles removed from the accident site to clear up the traffic jam," Police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
